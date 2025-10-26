UAE Slaps Visa Ban on Uganda Starting 2026

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially placed Uganda on its 2026 visa ban list, effectively barring Ugandan citizens from applying for tourist and work visas to the Gulf state.

The restriction is part of a broader list affecting nine countries, including Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Cameroon, and Sudan, according to a recent UAE immigration circular.

Nationals already living in the UAE with valid visas are not affected, and authorities have described the ban as temporary, although no date for lifting it has been confirmed.

The timing of the ban comes in the wake of a disturbing BBC investigation exposing the trafficking and exploitation of young Ugandan women in Dubai.

The report detailed operations allegedly run by Charles Mwesigwa, who lured women with promises of legitimate jobs in supermarkets and hotels, only for them to be forced into exploitative sex work under heavy debt and subjected to degrading fetishes by wealthy clients.

Chilling testimonies documented by the BBC include claims that some women fell to their deaths from high-rise apartments under suspicious circumstances.

Among them were 23-year-old Monic Karungi and Kayla Birungi, whose families insist their deaths were never properly investigated.

Both had travelled to Dubai in search of better opportunities, only to meet tragic ends. For families like Monic Karungi’s, whose body was reportedly never repatriated and is believed to rest in an unmarked grave in Dubai, the visa ban serves as a stark reminder of the dangers shadowing Uganda’s labour export.

Uganda sends an estimated 4,457 workers annually to the UAE, representing about 4.5% of the country’s total migrant workforce.

Most of these workers are employed in domestic roles such as housemaids, drivers, security guards, and cleaners, with women making up a significant portion.

Labour migration to the Gulf has long been a key outlet for Ugandans seeking to escape unemployment, and remittances from these workers are a vital source of household income and national revenue.

Dubai also plays a critical role in Uganda’s business and trade networks. Many Ugandan merchants travel to the Emirati city to procure electronics, jewellery, clothing, and other merchandise for resale back home.

In addition, Dubai is a major tourist destination for Ugandans, offering luxury experiences and leisure opportunities that have become increasingly popular among middle-class families.