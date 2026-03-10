🇿🇲 COMMUNITY | UCZ Suspends Two Reverends After Controversial Funeral Rites in Chingola





A funeral in Chingola on the Copperbelt has sparked debate within church circles and the wider public after the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) suspended two reverends who presided over the burial of a man reported to have died by suicide.





The suspensions were issued on Sunday, March 8, by the UCZ Copperbelt Presbytery Bishop, following concerns that the funeral proceedings may not have fully complied with the Church’s constitutional guidelines governing burial rites in such circumstances.





The case involves a 44-year-old man who died on February 28, 2026, after reportedly shooting himself at his residence in Chingola. Police on the Copperbelt confirmed the incident, which quickly became a subject of discussion within the local congregation and on social media.





Under the United Church of Zambia Rules and Regulations (Revised 2024), the Church outlines specific procedures for funeral services. Section SRR 19, which governs funerals, states that full funeral services and committal rites are reserved for baptized members in good standing, catechumens with good attendance, Sunday school children, Brigade members, and baptized or dedicated children. These services are normally conducted in the church sanctuary before burial at the graveside.





The same provision, however, sets different guidance for cases involving suicide, suspended members, or individuals considered to have withdrawn from church fellowship. In such situations, the policy allows only a brief worship service at the graveside, without a formal committal ceremony.





In the Chingola case, the local congregation followed this guideline by conducting limited graveside rites at the cemetery, declining to hold a full funeral service inside the church building.





That decision triggered strong emotions from members of the bereaved family during the burial. Some relatives expressed disappointment, arguing that funerals serve primarily to comfort the living and allow communities to mourn together during moments of grief.





The situation has since stirred broader public discussion. Some observers have defended the Church’s strict adherence to its constitution, arguing that doctrinal discipline helps preserve the integrity of church teaching, particularly on matters concerning the sanctity of life.



Others have questioned whether rigid application of such rules risks overlooking the pastoral responsibility to comfort grieving families during times of tragedy.





Church authorities have emphasised that the policy does not attempt to judge the spiritual fate of the deceased. Instead, they describe it as a matter of church discipline and constitutional guidance, noting that pastoral prayers and support are still offered during graveside services.





The suspension of the two reverends indicates the seriousness with which the UCZ leadership views compliance with its governance framework. Within the church’s structure, clergy are expected to follow constitutional provisions, and departures from these guidelines may result in disciplinary measures.





Beyond the internal church processes, the incident has also reopened conversations around mental health and suicide prevention in Zambia, as communities continue to grapple with how faith traditions, pastoral care and social realities intersect during moments of loss.





For now, the Chingola community continues to mourn, while debate over the Church’s funeral policies and their interpretation remains ongoing.





