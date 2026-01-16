Uebert Angel Prophecies Shock Zimbabwe



A wave of debate and intense discussion swept across Zimbabwe on Thursday night as more than 200,000 viewers across three online platforms followed what appeared to be another chapter in the growing influence of Prophet Angel, a religious figure whose pronouncements routinely draw national attention.





Often described by both critics and followers as having the largest catalogue of prophecies believed to have come to pass, Angel is widely referred to in religious circles as the “father of prophets.” His long awaited Thursday broadcast dubbed “What is God saying about Zimbabwe?” added fresh fuel to an already polarized public discourse.





Observers noted a confrontational tone as Angel condemned what he termed power-driven actors seeking authority outside established political processes. He also issued stark warnings on corruption, suggesting severe consequences for some and a loss of relevance for others.





Beyond individual warnings, the message framed Zimbabwe as entering a period of restraint and correction, with particular reference to possible exposure within city councils and political structures. Angel’s remarks also aligned strongly with social justice themes, defending workers and the poor while criticizing politicians for prioritizing slogans and campaigns over governance and compliance with presidential directives.





Angel, followed by millions globally, indicated that this address was only the beginning, signaling that Part Two of the message would follow in the near future.