UFC’s Themba Gorimbo Divides Zimbabwe After Disowning Entire Country, Wants Ashes Scattered in SA’s Kruger Park

‘My Ashes Belong in Kruger, Not Zimbabwe’: UFC Star Themba Gorimbo Disowns Nation

Zimbabwean UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo has plunged the nation into a heated and emotional debate, with citizens taking starkly opposing sides after his explosive interview on CNN. Speaking to Larry Madowo on 24 January, Gorimbo delivered a raw account of personal pain, announcing a complete break from his family and his wish to have his ashes scattered in South Africa’s Kruger National Park instead of his homeland. Gorimbo’s core assertion was one of total abandonment. He claimed a complete lack of support during his arduous journey from diamond smuggling to the UFC octagon.

“Nobody in Zimbabwe supported me, not even my family,” Gorimbo told Madowo, a statement that would become the flashpoint for national controversy.

He compounded this rejection with specific final instructions that many saw as the ultimate snub.

“If I die, burn my body and throw my dust at Kruger National Park,” he stated.

A Chorus Of The Hurt: “We Were There For You”

The immediate and visceral reaction from a great many Zimbabweans was one of profound hurt and a sense of betrayal. Countless social media users, journalists, and ordinary citizens came forward to assert that they had actively supported and celebrated Gorimbo, particularly after he became the first Zimbabwean to win a UFC fight in 2023. This group feels their loyalty has been carelessly erased. Social media user Setfree Nherera Mafukidze captured this collective sentiment in a heartfelt public letter.

“Your statement overlooks the countless Zimbabweans who publicly and consistently offered you moral support… We cheered you on. We defended your name. We believed in you,” Mafukidze wrote, adding, “Do not write us out of your story as though we were absent spectators.”

Commentator Chitandare Makombe pointed to Gorimbo’s own past displays of national pride, making his current disavowal confusing and painful for supporters.

“When Themba succeeded we celebrated with him. He started going to matches with the Zimbabwean flag. We’ve seen this kind of about turns… Accidents or engineered outcomes?” Makombe questioned on X.

Other reactions blended disappointment with a pointed critique of his judgement. User Chef Vie issued a stark warning.

“This one will sober up one day and realize this mistake. There are things you don’t say unless you are foolishly ignorant,” they posted.

The Backlash: “He Is Always Complaining”

Beyond the hurt, a significant and vocal segment has placed the blame for the controversy squarely on Gorimbo himself. These critics argue he is a perpetual victim who fails to acknowledge help received and burns bridges indiscriminately. Prominent critic larry kwirirayi has been relentless in this view, highlighting Gorimbo’s fallouts with former training partners and others.

“How come everyone else is wrong except him. Sparring partners, trainers, supporters, Zim media, friends, family, country are all wrong, except Themba Gorimbo. Achavigwa negonzo (He will be buried by a rat),” kwirirayi posted, later adding in a separate exchange, “We are tired of him. He is always complaining. Taabho (We are done).”

This sentiment was echoed by user Joe Black, who suggested Gorimbo’s own words were his undoing.

“Zimbos actually loved this man, until he started talking shit outside his lane, then everyone turned on him. He must reflect,” the user stated.

The critique extends to his approach, with some like Chris Chinaire suggesting poor communication strategy damaged his valid feelings.

“Illustration of why PR help is needed on the global stage. A different choice of words could have delivered what he wanted to say without conceding own goals,” Chinaire remarked.

Understanding The Pain: A Defence Born Of Trauma

In stark contrast, a large number of voices have risen in Gorimbo’s defence, framing his outburst as the understandable result of deep personal trauma and the crushing weight of entitled expectations, often termed “black tax.” For these individuals, Gorimbo’s story is a familiar tale of struggle against a system that only celebrates success but mocks effort. User Pascal Mwenge framed it in stark economic terms.

“Black tax broke this man. Family mocked him when he was broke, then expected handouts when he made it. Now he wants his ashes in Kruger, not Zimbabwe. Brutal, but can we really blame him?” Mwenge posted.

Others, like TINASHE NYAMUKAPA, used the moment for a broader societal critique.

“Zimbabwean families let’s learn to support the dreams of our children… Support is most needed when one is still in the dumps and in the gutter,” they urged.

Some defenders, like user Freeman, connected Gorimbo’s personal disillusionment directly to the national political climate.

“Every problem in Zimbabwe and that Zimbabweans face outside it, is caused by Zanu Pf,” posted user Tabani, while Freeman added, “A lot of people have moved on and have given up on the country.”

Some, like user Simbarashe Manhanga, have looked beyond the controversy to express concern for Gorimbo’s well-being, seeing his outbursts as a “cry for help.”

The fighter has not issued any follow-up statements since the interview’s broadcast.