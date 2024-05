UGANDA AIRLINES POACHES CAPTAIN SICHALI

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

“See who I found in Uganda; Captain Basil Sichali.”

“Until now, he has been Chief Pilot at Proflight Zambia.”

“But he has been poached by Uganda Airlines to based in Kampala and to be among pilots flying its growing fleet.”

“Captain Sichali can fly; Beechcraft 1900, ATR 42/72, Jetstream 41, B350, Boeing 737, CRJ and Hawker 125 planes.”

Congratulations Captain Basil Sichali.