Uganda Army Chief Boasts One Brigade Could Take Tehran in Two Weeks



Uganda’s top general, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of President Museveni, threw down a bold challenge amid the Israel-Iran showdown.

He claimed a single brigade from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces could seize Iran’s capital in no more than two weeks, dismissing the need for a full division.





The outspoken commander has been vocal in backing Israel, warning that any serious talk of destroying the Jewish state would pull Uganda into the fight on its side. He urged an end to the conflict but made clear where his loyalties lie if things escalate.





Reality check: Uganda ranks 107th out of 145 countries in global military power assessments. Its forces are better suited for regional operations than projecting across continents against a battle-hardened Iran with missiles, drones, and entrenched defenses.





Social media erupted in mockery, with memes and skepticism pouring in. While Kainerugaba’s words signal strong support for Israel against radical threats, turning rhetoric into results would demand far more than tough talk from Kampala.





In a world full of empty bluster, this one stands out for sheer audacity. Israel has proven it can defend itself without relying on unlikely African allies, but the gesture highlights growing frustration with Iran’s aggression.