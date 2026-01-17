– UGANDA – BOBI WINE ABDUCTED BY MUSEVENI.



Bobi Wine, the Ugandan opposition leader, has been taken by security forces from his home in Magere, a suburb of Kampala. According to reports, an army helicopter landed in his compound, and armed officers forcibly removed him to an unknown location. This incident occurred after the presidential election, which Bobi Wine described as a “fraudulent” process.





The National Unity Platform (NUP) party, led by Bobi Wine, claims that his home was surrounded by military and police forces, effectively placing him under house arrest. The party’s head of finance, Benjamin Katana, confirmed that Bobi Wine was not allowed to interact with his agents.





The incident has sparked concerns about the country’s democratic process, with many questioning the integrity of the electoral system. The opposition party has alleged widespread irregularities and human rights abuses during the election process.