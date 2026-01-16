UGANDA: CDF Gen. Muhoozi has congratulated the Ugandan people for voting peacefully and commended the security team for maintaining peace and order across Uganda.





He however mentioned that the trending video clip of unknown persons seen marking ballot papers in the bush are Bobi Wine’s desperate supporters whose mission is well known.





He added that the security apparatus are on high alert monitoring the situation closely after some reports reached him that the same people are planning to sneak in the marked ballot papers today midnight.

He said that even if they’ll bring the marked ballot papers through spirits they won’t manage to enter any polling station in Uganda.





Meanwhile Museveni is in his rural home waiting for the official announcement of the winner come Saturday 5PM in the evening.