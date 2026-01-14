UGANDA ELECTION CHIEF UNDER FIRE – HIS RESPONSE CHALLENGES ALL OF AFRICA.





Uganda’s Electoral Commission Chairman, Simon Byabakama, has received death threats warning him not to declare certain candidates as winners in Thursday’s presidential election. His response? A defiant public pledge that **only the law and the will of voters will determine the outcome** – nothing else.





Even more striking: Byabakama has committed to announcing results within 48 hours of polling closing, despite Uganda having 21.6 million registered voters- nearly three times Cameroon’s 8 million.





THE PAN-AFRICAN QUESTION:



This bold stance is raising uncomfortable questions across the continent, especially in Cameroon where Elections Cameroon has historically taken up to two weeks to declare presidential results with far fewer voters to count.





If Uganda can process 21.6 million votes in 2 days, why does Cameroon need 14 days for 8 million? The math doesn’t add up, and African citizens are taking notice.





WHAT THIS MEANS FOR AFRICAN DEMOCRACY:



The contrast exposes critical questions about electoral transparency, institutional independence, and public trust across our continent. When electoral bodies delay results, it creates room for manipulation, rumors, and loss of faith in democracy itself.





African voters deserve better. We deserve electoral commissions that serve the people, not political interests. We deserve transparency, speed, and accountability.





Simon Byabakama’s public commitment – made even under threat of death – sets a new standard for what courage and integrity look like in African democracy.



The question now: Will other African electoral bodies rise to this challenge?



🇺🇬🇨🇲🌍 #AfricanDemocracy

African hype media