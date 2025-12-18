Uganda Elections , Bobi Wine Presses On Despite Security Concerns.



Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, flag bearer of the National Unity Party (NUP), is continuing his nationwide campaign ahead of the January 15 presidential election, despite growing security concerns.

.





The 43-year-old singer-turned-politician continues to attract large crowds at rallies across the country, highlighting his strong grassroots support as Uganda prepares to kick off Africa’s 2026 election calendar.





The Uganda Electoral Commission has urged all candidates and supporters to strictly follow electoral laws and guidelines during the campaign period.





Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, in power since 1986, is seeking a seventh term after winning the 2021 election with 58% of the vote. Bobi Wine, who came second with 35%, remains one of his strongest challengers.





As election day approaches, attention is focused on campaign freedoms, security, and the overall integrity of the electoral process.