Uganda marks Museveni’s 80th birthday with fanfare

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has turned 80, and the government is marking the head of State’s milestone with pomp and fanfare.

Over the weekend, the President visited a church in Nakaseke District in central Uganda, where he was greeted by a waiting crowd of dignitaries, area leaders and some residents who sang ‘Happy Birthday’ songs.

He was accompanied by his family.

Unlike many of the official functions where the President is seen dressed in his customary white shirts, the jovial birthday boy was clad in a lime green shirt, setting tongues wagging at his choice of attire.

Among those in attendance were Vice President Jessica Alupo, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, former prime ministers Amama Mbabazi and Ruhakana Rugunda, ruling NRM party vice chairperson Moses Kigongo, First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, and several other ministers.

Religious leaders from the various denominations also graced the occasion. They included the President’s daughter Patience Rwabwogo, the retired Bishop of Luweero Diocese; the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubajje; the Archbishop of the SDA Church; and the Archbishop of the Orthodox Church.

More time was devoted to prayer, with various preachers from more than five denominations praying for the President’s good health and guidance.

Archbishop Anthony Zziwa, the chairperson of the Episcopal Conference, led the sermon and dedication prayer.

He drew his message from Psalm 90:10, which says: “[As for] the days of our years, in them are seventy years; and if [men should be] in strength, eighty years; and the greater part of them would be labour and trouble; for weakness overtakes us, and we shall be chastened.”

He said in the Bible, 80 years is a blessing to be celebrated. He also hailed Mr Museveni for his achievements despite the challenges of the past.

Highlighting some of the challenges facing the people of Luweero, including roads that are in a deplorable state, the President in his brief speech told the people that his government has already engaged contractors to rehabilitate and construct some of them.

“I am sorry about the poor state of some of these roads, but the Matugga-Semuto- Kapeeka road is under construction. This particular road was constructed with a thin layer that could not accommodate the heavy trucks that have made it degenerate to the current state,” he said.

He said his birthday celebrations were in honour of all Ugandans who have dedicated their respective lives to nation-building since the bush war days of the early 1980s.

Commenting on the persistent land disputes that have seen several of the residents evicted, President Museveni reminded the people of Luweero that the landlords have no right to claim part of the land occupied by bona fide occupants, but should demand busulu (property tax) as provided for in the Lands Act.

Busulu is a tax imposed on people using land that belongs to the Buganda Kingdom. This has been a source of conflict between the central government and the kingdom.

On the country’s education system, he said: “We still have a problem with the universal primary education and universal secondary education, but we are streamlining the education policy that will deal with most of the challenges. Your children should not be asked to pay extra fees in government schools.’’

President Museveni promised to return to Luweero to address other issues.

“Because today we are celebrating and thanking the Lord, I cannot quarrel, but I will find time to come back and talk about the many other issues raised by the people,” he said.

He cut the cake before he received selected guests at Kawumu State Lodge in Makulubita Sub-County in Luweero District, about 10km away from the venue.