Uganda men in joy as court legalize polygamy; women are now asking for polyandry

The Constitutional Court of Uganda has ruled that men can legally marry multiple wives, rejecting a challenge from the Women’s Pro Bono Initiative (WPI).

The decision came after the Women’s Pro Bono Initiative (WPI) challenging the practice of men marrying more than one woman.

The advocacy group argued that polygamy is degrading, harmful, and discriminatory toward women, but the court found insufficient evidence to support their case, affirming the practice under customary and Islamic laws.

The decision has ignited heated discussions across social media, with some Ugandan women now advocating for the right to polyandry—allowing women to take multiple husbands—to achieve gender equality in marriage laws.

Critics of the ruling argue it perpetuates patriarchal norms, while supporters maintain it aligns with cultural and religious traditions.