 REGIONAL BRIEFING | Uganda Opposition Claims Brutal Arrests After Mbarara Clashes





Uganda’s political temperature rose sharply on Friday after security forces clashed with supporters of opposition figure Bobi Wine in Bwizibwera, Mbarara District. The National Unity Platform (NUP) says its members were ambushed by combined police and military units, leaving several injured and dozens detained.





Party officials who visited Mbarara Central Police Station on Saturday morning reported seeing detainees in handcuffs inside cells, a sign they say reflects unlawful restraint and excessive force.





NUP leaders described the detainees as “visibly in pain” and “in urgent need of medical attention.” They allege that the group endured beatings during and after arrest.





Ugandan security agencies have not yet issued a detailed statement on the arrests. Local media in Mbarara report that security forces were enforcing public-order directives after NUP attempted to hold an unsanctioned mobilisation activity.





Witnesses told independent broadcasters that uniformed personnel sealed off parts of Bwizibwera before making targeted arrests.





Tension has been rising across Uganda in recent weeks as opposition groups intensify outreach ahead of the 2026 election cycle. NUP says the events in Bwizibwera demonstrate a pattern of intimidation.





Its statement read: “The impunity and injustice continues.” The hashtag #FreeUgandaNow has gained traction online as supporters circulated images of the confrontation.





Human rights organisations have expressed concern over the growing number of reports involving forceful dispersal of opposition gatherings. Amnesty International and local monitors have documented earlier incidents in Masaka, Kampala and Lira in which opposition supporters were detained without prompt access to legal representation.





Mbarara is a significant flashpoint because of its strategic location in western Uganda, a region the ruling party views as core territory. The decision to deploy both police and military units reflects the state’s heightened sensitivity to opposition mobilisation in peri-urban centres.





Uganda’s political environment remains tense. The opposition insists it will continue planned activities. The government maintains that all political actors must follow strict public-order guidelines.



: Bobi Wine



© The People’s Brief | Salim Chato & McCarthy Lumba