Uganda plans to start pumping crude oil around mid-2026 from its large reserves in the Albertine Graben, one of Africa’s largest reserves.





Uganda has about 6.5 billion barrels of oil.



Over 2.2 billion barrels of oil is ready for use.



The government is currently building pipelines and other facilities to support production.





The national oil refinery is expected to start production between late 2029 and early 2030.





Uganda would be selling refined petroleum products to its East African neighbors once production starts.





This project aims to grow Uganda’s economy and cut fuel imports.