Uganda ranked second largest producer of bananas in the world, first on the list will shock you

Uganda has been ranked as the second-largest producer of bananas globally, following India.

The country produces around 10-12 million metric tons of bananas annually, with varieties like Matoke (cooking bananas) being a staple food and cultural cornerstone.

India leads with over 30 million metric tons, driven by its vast agricultural sector. Uganda’s banana production thrives due to its favorable climate, fertile soils, and smallholder farming, though it faces challenges like pests, diseases, and market acces.

Sweet varieties like Cavendish, consumed fresh are also used for brewing traditional banana beer in the country.