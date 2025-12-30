Uganda rejects Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

Uganda on Monday rejected Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, the self-declared region of Somalia, as an independent state, saying the territory is a product of prolonged insecurity in Somalia.

Henry Oryem Okello, Uganda’s minister of state for foreign affairs in charge of international affairs, told Xinhua by phone that Uganda aligns itself with the African Union (AU)’s position, opposing Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.

Uganda upholds the principle established in the 1960s that borders and countries as they existed at the time of independence should be maintained, said the minister.

He noted that such boundaries cannot be changed or altered in any form except through constitutional processes or the will of the people, expressed through a referendum.

“As such, Somaliland is a pseudo product of the insecure situation in Somalia,” the minister said.

“Since the AU only recognized countries that emerged at the time of independence in the 1960s and 1970s, with their boundaries and sovereignty, hence, we cannot support the position that Israel has taken recently,” Oryem added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced on Friday that an agreement was signed “on mutual recognition and the establishment of full diplomatic relations” with Somaliland.

In response, several Arab and Muslim countries issued a joint statement on Saturday condemning Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, and reaffirmed their support for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.