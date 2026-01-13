Uganda shuts down internet ahead election

Uganda ordered a nationwide internet blackout on Tuesday, January 13, two days before a general election in which President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his nearly 40-year rule.

The directive was issued through a formal notice from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to internet providers, which said the shutdown was necessary to “mitigate the rapid spread of online misinformation, disinformation, electoral fraud and related risks, as well as preventing of incitement to violence that could affect public confidence and national security during the election period.” The letter was verified to AFP by government officials.

There was no public statement from the government confirming the shutdown, and officials told AFP that authorities did not want to “own” the decision. The blackout was scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm local time (1600 GMT) and remain in force “until a restoration notice is issued,” with essential state services exempted.

Uganda last switched off the internet during the 2021 election, a vote marked by accusations of rigging and heavy state repression against the opposition. Bobi Wine, the singer-turned-politician who challenged Museveni in that election, is running again.

The government had repeatedly denied it would shut down the internet this year, describing rumours of a planned blackout as “false” and intended to spread fear. Despite those assurances, the suspension order was issued less than 48 hours before polls open.