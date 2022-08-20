Ugandan Businessman Undergoes Vasectomy After Five Kids

A Ugandan businessman, Aita Joel, has revealed he has undergone a vasectomy after having five children.

In a Twitter thread on his handle on Friday, the entrepreneur revealed that sometimes a man has to take responsibility for birth control.

He said, “VASECTOMY. After birth of kid 5, I decided to end the journey and concentrate on giving them quality life.

“At times the man has to take responsibility for the birth control and besides a good quality life for the children can only be given to a number you can manage. It’s simple.

“If you want real good education for your children, you have to pay a very good school. Definitely when a primary school charges you over 20m per term per kid. Then you need to have a number you can manage. In my case, I can manage five. Someone else can manage ten. Another less.”

In an update on Saturday, the author added, “The process is a simple OPD operation and within hours you are jumping in the car and driving off. You can also opt to store sperm in case you have wasiwasi.”

Credit: Twitter | aitajoe

Credit: Twitter | aitajoel