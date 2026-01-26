Ugandan Lawyer Joshua Okello Patrick Vows Legal Battle Against US Over Potential General Muhoozi Sanctions

*Ugandan Lawyer Joshua Okello Patrick Vows Legal Battle Against US Over Potential Muhoozi Sanctions*





*KAMPALA* – Prominent Ugandan lawyer and public interest litigator Joshua Okello Patrick (popularly known as “Jokel”) has issued a stern warning to the United States government, vowing to take legal action if it proceeds with imposing sanctions on General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).





*A “Sacred Duty” to Defend Sovereignty*



Joshua, a Soroti-based Lawyer and self-described “Ugandan Watchman,” argues that foreign-imposed sanctions on national leaders are a direct violation of Uganda’s sovereignty. Following the January 15, 2026, general elections—which he described as a “masterclass in patriotism” led by Muhoozi—Joshua stated that he is prepared to use his legal expertise to block what he terms “external interference”.





*“The United Kingdom and United States have provoked the wrong people,”* Joshua declared in a recent public statement. “I act as Uganda’s watchman, ready to defend our leaders and the nation when foreign countries meddle in our affairs”.





*History of Challenging Western Sanctions*



This is not Joshua’s first foray into international legal disputes. He has established a reputation for “public interest litigation” by challenging Western powers:





*Suit Against the UK:* In May 2024, Joshua sued the UK Attorney General at the High Court in Kampala over sanctions imposed on Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.





*ECHR Appeal:* When initial efforts in Uganda faced hurdles, he escalated the case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in June 2024, accusing the court of “racism” for delays in hearing the matter.





*Defending Leadership:* Most recently, in October 2025, he filed criminal charges against an exiled music promoter for allegedly spreading false information regarding General Muhoozi, Capt. Mike Mukula and President Museveni.



*Legal Strategy and “Mandamus” Orders*



Joshua’s potential legal strategy agai