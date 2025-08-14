Ugandan President Warns Public Against Paying for Access to Him





By: The Citizen



President Yoweri Museveni has urged Ugandans not to give money to anyone claiming they can arrange a meeting with him.





Speaking during a recent Army Council meeting at State House in Entebbe, Museveni revealed that some individuals, including members of his own office staff, had been arrested for allegedly extorting money from the public.





According to the President, people were reportedly paying as much as 30 million Ugandan shillings (approximately USD 8,000) just to have their letters delivered to him.





> “When I would see the letters, I would respond and provide a solution, but the people delivering them were being paid by the public. This is unacceptable,” Museveni said.





He called on all government institutions to remain vigilant, warning that some offices had been infiltrated by “wrong elements” exploiting citizens for personal gain.



📽️ UG Files