Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son Army Commander General Muhoozi Kainerugaba threatens ‘in hiding’ opposition leader Bobi Wine, orders him to surrender to the police or be killed.

MBABANE:General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Ugandan Army Commander and President Yoweri Museveni’s son, has threatened opposition leader Bobi Wine who has been in hiding since last week disputed elections, urging him to surrender to the police or be killed.



The Army Commander who is strategically positioned to take over after the death of his father, wrote on X on Tuesday, saying the Ugandan Army has killed twenty-two (22) members of the opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP) led by Robert Kyagulanyi known as Bobi Wine.



“We have killed 22 NUP terrorists since last week,” Kainerugaba wrote on X Tuesday.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Wine claimed he has “evidence” of election fraud, including videos purporting to show election commission officials filling in ballot papers in favour of Museveni.



But a Spokesperson from the Electoral Commission of Uganda declined to speak to Al Jazeera about this allegation.



On another note, the Ugandan Army Commander ordered the opposition leader to surrender to the police or be declared a rebel adding that, being declared a rebel would mean, he will be the twenty-third (23rd) ‘terrorist’ to be killed by the Ugandan Army.



“I’m giving him exactly 48 hours to surrender himself to the Police. If he doesn’t we will treat him as an outlaw/rebel and handle him accordingly,” he said.