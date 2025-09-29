Ugandan presidential candidate says that if wins, he will ban Swahili and make French the official language of the country



Uganda’s presidential candidate Mubarak vows to abolish Swahili if elected

“We shall ban Swahili as our national language, we shall ban it, we need French instead.”







Mubarak Munyagwa has vowed to abolish Swahili language if he clinches the top seat.



Speaking in a video making rounds on social media, Munyagwa said Swahili is not widely spoken and denies Ugandans international opportunities.





He said that instead of Swahili, he proposes that Uganda adopts French language which is largely used in African and international countries.



“We shall ban Swahili as our national language, we shall ban it, we need French instead. French has a wider coverage, Burundi, Congo, Rwanda, Gabon and Central Republic speak French, we don’t need Swahili. We need English and French,” he said.





English is Uganda’s national and the official language used in government, education, and legal systems.



Swahili was also declared an official language in 2005 to promote regional integration within the East African Community.





French is one of the most widely spoken languages in Africa, with more than 30 countries using it as either an official or administrative language.



In West Africa, French dominates across several nations including Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo.





These countries inherited French as a colonial language and continue to use it in government, education, and trade.



In Central Africa, French is also a key language of communication. It is the official language in Cameroon (alongside English), the Central African Republic, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Gabon.





Equatorial Guinea also recognizes French as a co-official language alongside Spanish and Portuguese, which reflects its unique colonial history.



French plays an important role in parts of East Africa and the Indian Ocean islands. It is used officially in Comoros, Djibouti, Madagascar, Mauritius, and Seychelles, often alongside English, Arabic, or Creole.





In Rwanda and Burundi, French has historically been an official language, though both countries have also elevated English and Swahili in recent years to strengthen regional integration.





In North Africa, French is not the official state language but remains deeply embedded in education, business, and diplomacy.



Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia all use French widely, particularly in higher education, administration, and media, even though Arabic and Amazigh are their constitutionally recognized languages.



Across the continent, French continues to serve as a vital link language in diplomacy, regional cooperation, and international trade, making Africa home to the fastest-growing community of French speakers worldwide.





Uganda is gearing up for general elections in 2026. The Electoral Commission cleared eight candidates to contest the 2026 presidential election.





They include Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine (National Unity Platform -NUP), Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (National Resistance Movement – NRM), Elton Joseph Mabirizi (Conservative Party – CP) and Robert Kasibante (National Peasants Party – NPP).



Nathan Nandala Mafabi (Forum for Democratic Change -FDC), Mugisha Muntu (Alliance for National Transformation – ANT), Munyagwa Mubarak Sserunga (Common Man’s Party-CMP)and Bulira Frank Kabinga (Revolutionary People’s Party- RPP).



Early this year, 220 individuals picked nomination seeking to unseat President Musevini, however, the commission cleared eight candidates.







Uganda’s presidential candidate Mubarak Munyagwa / HANDOUT

Uganda’s presidential candidate Mubarak Munyagwa has vowed to abolish Swahili language if he clinches the top seat.



Speaking in a video making rounds on social media, Munyagwa said Swahili is not widely spoken and denies Ugandans international opportunities.





He said that instead of Swahili, he proposes that Uganda adopts French language which is largely used in African and international countries.



“We shall ban Swahili as our national language, we shall ban it, we need French instead. French has a wider coverage, Burundi, Congo, Rwanda, Gabon and Central Republic speak French, we don’t need Swahili. We need English and French,” he said.





English is Uganda’s national and the official language used in government, education, and legal systems.



Swahili was also declared an official language in 2005 to promote regional integration within the East African Community.





French is one of the most widely spoken languages in Africa, with more than 30 countries using it as either an official or administrative language.



In West Africa, French dominates across several nations including Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo.





These countries inherited French as a colonial language and continue to use it in government, education, and trade.



In Central Africa, French is also a key language of communication. It is the official language in Cameroon (alongside English), the Central African Republic, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Gabon.





Equatorial Guinea also recognizes French as a co-official language alongside Spanish and Portuguese, which reflects its unique colonial history.



French plays an important role in parts of East Africa and the Indian Ocean islands. It is used officially in Comoros, Djibouti, Madagascar, Mauritius, and Seychelles, often alongside English, Arabic, or Creole.





In Rwanda and Burundi, French has historically been an official language, though both countries have also elevated English and Swahili in recent years to strengthen regional integration.



In North Africa, French is not the official state language but remains deeply embedded in education, business, and diplomacy.





Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia all use French widely, particularly in higher education, administration, and media, even though Arabic and Amazigh are their constitutionally recognized languages.



Across the continent, French continues to serve as a vital link language in diplomacy, regional cooperation, and international trade, making Africa home to the fastest-growing community of French speakers worldwide.





Uganda is gearing up for general elections in 2026. The Electoral Commission cleared eight candidates to contest the 2026 presidential election.





They include Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine (National Unity Platform -NUP), Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (National Resistance Movement – NRM), Elton Joseph Mabirizi (Conservative Party – CP) and Robert Kasibante (National Peasants Party – NPP).





Nathan Nandala Mafabi (Forum for Democratic Change -FDC), Mugisha Muntu (Alliance for National Transformation – ANT), Munyagwa Mubarak Sserunga (Common Man’s Party-CMP)and Bulira Frank Kabinga (Revolutionary People’s Party- RPP).





Early this year, 220 individuals picked nomination seeking to unseat President Musevini, however, the commission cleared eight candidates.