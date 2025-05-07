Ugandan woman m8rders her husband and buries his body beneath the floor of their bedroom

A 43-year-old Ugandan woman is accused of m8rdering her husband and burying his body beneath the floor of their bedroom, a crime that has shocked a quiet rural community and unearthed a web of unanswered questions surrounding land deals, paternity, and hidden motives.

Sharon Nshemereirwe is alleged to have k!lled her husband, Beinomugisha, in their mud-and-wattle home in Kaniga I village, Buhweju district, Rwengwe subcounty.

According to police investigations, the motive remains unclear, but the details emerging from the case paint a grim picture of betrayal and concealed truths.

The disappearance of Beinomugisha initially prompted inquiries from friends and relatives.

Nshemereirwe reportedly told them her husband had gone to South Sudan for work.

“He got a construction job and is working hard for us,” she consistently claimed.

However, family members grew suspicious.

Investigators believe the murder occurred on the night of Thursday, April 13, 2025.

Nshemereirwe allegedly struck her husband in the head with a hammer while he slept. Afterward, she is said to have wrapped his body in bedsheets, a blanket, and a tarpaulin before burying him in a shallow grave dug under their bedroom floor. The burial site was then covered with more tarpaulin.

Before allegedly burying her husband, Nshemereirwe reportedly sent her 13-year-old son, Silver Beinomugisha, away for the day, instructing him to stay at the family’s roadside shop after school. Silver later told police he was told not to come straight home.

The silence surrounding Beinomugisha’s disappearance was eventually broken when Nshemereirwe reportedly confessed to the crime.

“I thought I could keep it to myself forever,” she allegedly told investigators. “But I broke down and told one of my siblings. I didn’t think they would tell.”

Following the alleged m8rder, Nshemereirwe reportedly locked the bedroom and began sleeping in the sitting room, meters away from her buried husband.

Further investigation revealed that five individuals were living in the home at the time: a two-week-old baby, Silver, a nine-year-old daughter with a mental disability, the deceased husband, and Nshemereirwe.

The case took another turn with the discovery of a 33-year-old woman, Caroline Kansiime, in the home when investigators arrived.

Nshemereirwe claimed Kansiime was a maid, but Kansiime said she was just visiting. She revealed she met Nshemereirwe through her sister in Kampala.

Kansiime also noted that Nshemereirwe was breastfeeding a three-week-old baby, claiming it belonged to one of her children but not specifying which one.

At Beinomugisha’s funeral, a relative, Federiko Mubangizi, claimed the baby was Nshemereirwe’s, alleging she concealed the pregnancy and later claimed the infant was abandoned by an in-law. Mubangizi pointed to a scar on Nshemereirwe’s stomach as evidence.

Local village chairperson Michael Tindyebwa said the late Beinomugisha had long doubted the baby’s paternity, leading to frequent arguments with Nshemereirwe. The couple had also reportedly fought over finances and a proposed land sale.

Frank Mukama, the local council chairperson for the area, urged police to thoroughly investigate Nshemereirwe and raised concerns about whispers that Beinomugisha had sold land shortly before his death. Tindyebwa confirmed the land sale but could not identify the buyer, raising Mukama’s suspicions.

Greater Bushenyi regional police spokesperson, Martial Tumusiime said Beinomugisha’s body was exhumed on April 31 following a court order, and a post-mortem examination was conducted.

Beinomugisha, a builder and businessman, is survived by eight children from three relationships. At the time of his death, he was reportedly helping to lay tiles at a local church.