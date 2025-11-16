UGANDA’S $4 BILLION REFINERY PROJECT TAKES SHAPE



Uganda is advancing one of East Africa’s biggest energy investments — a $4B refinery in Hoima that will process 60,000 barrels per day. The project, led by UNOC (40%) and UAE-based Alpha MBM Investments (60%), aims to strengthen energy security and reduce Uganda’s heavy reliance on imported fuel.





The development includes a 212 km pipeline to Mpigi, a 320M-liter Kampala Storage Terminal, and new water infrastructure. Operations are expected to begin in 2030.





Beyond fuel supply, the refinery will anchor the Kabaale Industrial Park, attract investors in petrochemicals and fertilizers, create jobs, and position Uganda as a regional supplier to Tanzania and the DRC.



Environmental concerns, high project costs, and past financing delays remain key challenges — but the project signals Uganda’s ambition to build a stronger, more self-reliant energy economy.