Uganda’s $5bn

Oil Pipeline Hits 75% Completion



Uganda’s massive East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has now reached 75% completion, pushing the country closer to exporting its own oil for the very first time.





-All pipeline sections have been delivered

-Over $3.3 billion already invested

-First oil expected between 2025 and 2027





Once finished, the 1,443 km pipeline will transport crude from Uganda’s Lake Albert region all the way to Tanzania’s port of Tanga making it the world’s longest heated oil pipeline.





This project is expected to be a game-changer for the region, creating jobs, boosting trade, and potentially generating over $1–2 billion per year in revenue for Uganda.