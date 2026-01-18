Uganda’s government looks more like a family tree than a cabinet

Uganda 

Museveni patronage system



 Janet Museveni – Minister of Education (His wife)



 Muhoozi – Chief of Uganda’s Defence Forces

(His son)





 Khadizer – Chief General Army Commander (His son)



 Salim Saleh – Presidential Adviser and Former Minister (His brother)



 Bright Rwamirama – Minister For Animal Industry (His brother)





 Shedrack Nzeire – Senior Presidential Advisor On Defense (His step brother)



 Miriam Karugaba – Administrator At The State House (His sister-in-law)





 Sabiiti Muzeyi – Former Deputy Inspector General of Police (His brother)



 James Kateera – Military ADS Commander (Cousin of his wife)



 Faith Mirembe – Private Secretary In Education And Social Services (His brother)





1 Sam Kutesa – Minister of Foreign Affairs

(Father-in-law of Museveni’s son, Muhoozi)



 Allan Matsiko – Special Forces Command’s Intelligence Director (husband to Sam Kutesa daughter, the father-in-law of Muhoozi)





 Jim Muhwezi – Minister For National Security

(Wife brother)



 Susan Muhwezi – Presidential Assistant of the African Growth Opportunity Act (Wife brother )





 John Karazaarwe – Senior Presidential Advisor On Local Government (Wife brother)



 Henry Tumukunde – Senior Military Officer (Married a cousin of Museveni’s wife)





 Moses Byaruhanga – Senior Presidential Advisor

(Married a cousin of Museveni’s wife)



 Hope Nyakairu – Under-Secretary For Finance And Administration At The State House

(Cousin Of Museveni’s wife)





 Jolly Sabune – Managing Director Cotton Development Authority

(Cousin Of Museveni’s wife)



 Natasha Museveni Karugire – Presidential Assistant In Charge Of State House

(His daughter)





 Joseph Ekwau – Presidential Advisor On Veterinary Issues

(His nephew)