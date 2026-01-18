Uganda’s government looks more like a family tree than a cabinet

Uganda
Museveni patronage system
Janet Museveni – Minister of Education (His wife)
Muhoozi – Chief of Uganda’s Defence Forces
(His son)
Khadizer – Chief General Army Commander (His son)
Salim Saleh – Presidential Adviser and Former Minister (His brother)
Bright Rwamirama – Minister For Animal Industry (His brother)
Shedrack Nzeire – Senior Presidential Advisor On Defense (His step brother)
Miriam Karugaba – Administrator At The State House (His sister-in-law)
Sabiiti Muzeyi – Former Deputy Inspector General of Police (His brother)
James Kateera – Military ADS Commander (Cousin of his wife)
Faith Mirembe – Private Secretary In Education And Social Services (His brother)
1 Sam Kutesa – Minister of Foreign Affairs
(Father-in-law of Museveni’s son, Muhoozi)
Allan Matsiko – Special Forces Command’s Intelligence Director (husband to Sam Kutesa daughter, the father-in-law of Muhoozi)
Jim Muhwezi – Minister For National Security
(Wife brother)
Susan Muhwezi – Presidential Assistant of the African Growth Opportunity Act (Wife brother )
John Karazaarwe – Senior Presidential Advisor On Local Government (Wife brother)
Henry Tumukunde – Senior Military Officer (Married a cousin of Museveni’s wife)
Moses Byaruhanga – Senior Presidential Advisor
(Married a cousin of Museveni’s wife)
Hope Nyakairu – Under-Secretary For Finance And Administration At The State House
(Cousin Of Museveni’s wife)
Jolly Sabune – Managing Director Cotton Development Authority
(Cousin Of Museveni’s wife)
Natasha Museveni Karugire – Presidential Assistant In Charge Of State House
(His daughter)
Joseph Ekwau – Presidential Advisor On Veterinary Issues
(His nephew)