Uganda’s government looks more like a family tree than a cabinet

0

Uganda 
Museveni patronage system

 Janet Museveni – Minister of Education (His wife)

 Muhoozi – Chief of Uganda’s Defence Forces
(His son)



 Khadizer – Chief General Army Commander (His son)

 Salim Saleh – Presidential Adviser and Former Minister (His brother)

 Bright Rwamirama – Minister For Animal Industry (His brother)



 Shedrack Nzeire – Senior Presidential Advisor On Defense (His step brother)

 Miriam Karugaba – Administrator At The State House (His sister-in-law)



 Sabiiti Muzeyi – Former Deputy Inspector General of Police (His brother)

 James Kateera – Military ADS Commander (Cousin of his wife)

 Faith Mirembe – Private Secretary In Education And Social Services (His brother)



1 Sam Kutesa – Minister of Foreign Affairs
(Father-in-law of Museveni’s son, Muhoozi)

 Allan Matsiko – Special Forces Command’s Intelligence Director (husband to Sam Kutesa daughter, the father-in-law of Muhoozi)



 Jim Muhwezi – Minister For National Security
(Wife brother)

 Susan Muhwezi – Presidential Assistant of the African Growth Opportunity Act (Wife brother )



 John Karazaarwe – Senior Presidential Advisor On Local Government (Wife brother)

 Henry Tumukunde – Senior Military Officer (Married a cousin of Museveni’s wife)


 Moses Byaruhanga – Senior Presidential Advisor
(Married a cousin of Museveni’s wife)

 Hope Nyakairu – Under-Secretary For Finance And Administration At The State House
(Cousin Of Museveni’s wife)


 Jolly Sabune – Managing Director Cotton Development Authority
(Cousin Of Museveni’s wife)

 Natasha Museveni Karugire – Presidential Assistant In Charge Of  State House
(His daughter)



 Joseph Ekwau – Presidential Advisor On Veterinary Issues
(His nephew)

