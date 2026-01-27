UGANDA’S MILITARY CHIEF SAYS “WE DON’T BEAT WOMEN” — BUT BOBI WINE’S WIFE IS IN HOSPITAL!



This is happening in 2026, and Africa must NOT stay silent!





Barbara Kyagulanyi, wife of Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, is currently hospitalized after she HERSELF confirmed that armed military officers stormed their home, held her at gunpoint, assaulted her, and left her partially undressed and unconscious!





SHE SAID IT HERSELF!



This is not speculation this is a woman’s own testimony from her hospital bed!



Yet General Muhoozi Kainerugaba (son of President Yoweri Museveni and Chief of Defence Forces) has the audacity to deny it, saying: “We do not beat up women. They are not worth our time.”





President Yoweri Museveni, how can your military terrorize an innocent woman in her own home?



How can your son’s soldiers attack a defenseless wife while hunting for her husband?





Is this the democracy you promised Uganda?



Bobi Wine is in hiding, fearing for his life. His wife is traumatized in hospital. The world is watching, and history will remember!





AFRICA, WE CANNOT NORMALIZE THIS!



When soldiers raid homes, assault women, and the government denies it we are all in danger!





Stand with Barbara Kyagulanyi! Stand with Bobi Wine! Stand for human rights!





African hype media