Breaking: News Uganda’s Military Chief Threatens to Enter Iran-Israel War on Israel’s Side





General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Chief of Defense Forces of Uganda and son of President Yoweri Museveni, has issued a striking public declaration on X, stating that Uganda would enter the ongoing Middle East conflict on Israel’s side if Israel faces the threat of defeat.





“We want the war in the Middle East to end now. The world is tired of it. But any talk of destroying or defeating Israel will bring us into the war. On the side of Israel!” Kainerugaba wrote.



In a separate post, which was later deleted, the General went further, claiming the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) would begin active participation in the war on Israel’s side if the conflict does not end soon. He also stated he had personally offered Ugandan military assistance to both the United States and Israel.





This is not the first time Kainerugaba has signaled strong alignment with Israel. Last month, he announced plans to build a statue honoring Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu at Entebbe International Airport, the exact site where Netanyahu was unalived during the 1976 Entebbe hostage rescue operation.





It is important to note that these statements were made by General Kainerugaba personally via social media and do not constitute an official declaration of Ugandan government policy.

No formal policy announcement has been issued by the Ugandan government at this time.



Source: Times of Israel, Jerusalem Post

Military Cognizance