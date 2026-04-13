UK Businessman Apologises To Wicknell Chivayo: ‘My Gold Smuggling Claims Were Speculative’

UK-Based Businessman Apologises To Wicknell Chivayo, Says His Allegations Of Gold Smuggling Were Speculative

A UK-based businessman has apologised to Wicknell Chivayo after admitting that his allegations of gold smuggling and suspicious aircraft movements were speculative and not backed by evidence.

Adam Rhys Lurie, also known as Prophet DrCde Prof Madzibaba Adamski Jahman, issued a public statement on 11 April 2026 acknowledging that his earlier claims about Chivayo’s private jet movements and alleged gold smuggling were incorrect after further investigation into aviation tracking systems.

In a lengthy statement posted on X, the UK-based businessman admitted that his conclusions were based on misunderstandings about how flight tracking technology works and that he had no proof of wrongdoing.

“I’m writing this because I want to be upfront about some mistakes I made in my recent posts, ‘Wicknell Chivayo the ‘Phantom’ Central Bank’ and ‘The Chivayo Express.’ After digging deeper into the technical side of international aviation—and how flight tracking actually works—it’s clear that I reached some conclusions that were simply wrong.”

Admits Flight Tracking Claims Were Wrong

Adamski said he had initially suggested that the aircraft used by Chivayo was deliberately disappearing from radar.

However, he later realised that this was due to limited ground sensor coverage in certain parts of Africa.

“Apps like FlightRadar24 rely on ground sensors to track aircraft; in remote areas like parts of the DRC or Northern Nigeria, those sensors just don’t exist. When a plane ‘disappears’ on your screen, it isn’t the pilot hiding—it’s just a gap in the app’s coverage.”

He also addressed his earlier concerns about short flights within South Africa, which he had described as suspicious.

After further research, he said such movements were standard procedure for private jets.

“Most private jets land at the main hub for customs and then immediately move to Lanseria because the parking and maintenance are more practical there. I have zero evidence that anything ‘sensitive’ was being moved during those trips.”

Refuelling Stop Misinterpreted

Adamski also clarified claims about a stop in Abuja, Nigeria, which he had previously described as suspicious.

He later discovered that the aircraft involved — a Bombardier Challenger 300 — does not have the range to fly directly from Harare to the United Kingdom.

“I’ve now confirmed that a Bombardier Challenger 300 doesn’t have the fuel range to fly from Harare to the UK in one leg. It has to stop to refuel, and Abuja is a standard technical stop. It wasn’t a move to ‘launder paperwork’ — it was just a gas stop.”

He further admitted that terms such as “Mobile Vault” and “Phantom Central Bank” were hypothetical and not based on evidence.

“Those were strong labels, and I want to be clear that they were purely hypothetical ideas. I don’t have any physical proof of gold smuggling, money laundering, or illicit cash being moved.”

Apology To Wicknell Chivayo

The UK-based businessman concluded by clarifying that he was not accusing Wicknell Chivayo of any criminal activity.

“I am not accusing Mr Wicknell Chivayo of gold smuggling, breaking sanctions, or any other crime. My posts were speculative.”

He added:

“I truly regret any trouble or stress this has caused him. Apologies.”

The apology follows a series of viral social media posts in recent days that had sparked debate over the movements of aircraft linked to Chivayo.

The developments also come months after Adamski made headlines in November 2024 amid a separate controversy involving Zimbabwean products in the United Kingdom, where he claimed to control the distribution of goods such as Mazoe Orange Crush.

The latest apology has since generated mixed reactions on social media, with some users welcoming the clarification while others questioned the impact of the earlier allegations.