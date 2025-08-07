UK church appoints first female and openly gay Archbishop who says she’s going to start allowing same sex marriage in her church

In a groundbreaking moment for the Anglican Communion, the Most Rev Cherry Vann, aged 66, has been appointed as the new Archbishop of Wales, making her the first woman and the first openly gay individual to hold this prestigious position.

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian at the Church in Wales’s offices in central Cardiff, Vann declared that same-sex marriage within the church is “inevitable,” marking a significant statement on the evolving landscape of Anglican inclusivity.

Vann, who was ordained as one of the first female priests in England in 1994, also holds the distinction of being the first openly lesbian and partnered bishop to serve as a primate within the global Anglican Communion.

Coming up, she has navigated institutional challenges as both a woman and a lesbian in a traditionally conservative religious environment. Reflecting on her path, Vann shared that her deep faith was her anchor. “Without the strong belief that God had called me to the priesthood, I would not have survived,” she told The Guardian.

Born in Leicestershire, Vann kept her sexuality private for much of her career, a necessity driven by the Church of England’s historically rigid expectations around clergy conduct.

“It happens that I’ve lived in a time that’s meant that I’m a trailblazer, but I’m not a campaigner,” she said, emphasizing her approach of living authentically rather than actively advocating. “I do seek to be true to what I think God’s asking of me.”

Her appointment as Archbishop of Wales follows her tenure as Bishop of Monmouth, a role she assumed in 2020. It was during this time that she publicly disclosed her civil partnership with Wendy Diamond, her partner of 30 years, marking a courageous step in her personal and professional life.

The Church in Wales, unlike the Church of England, permits clergy to enter same-sex civil partnerships, offering a more progressive environment that Vann described as markedly different from her earlier experiences in England. In the Church of England, while same-sex relationships are technically permitted for clergy, they are expected to remain celibate—a restriction that has long been a point of contention.

The Church in Wales has been at the forefront of progressive reforms within the Anglican Communion. In 2021, it became one of the first Anglican provinces to allow blessings for same-sex couples, though full sacramental marriage in church services remains under discussion.

Vann’s assertion that gay marriage in church is “inevitable” signals her belief in the ongoing trajectory toward greater inclusivity. Her leadership as archbishop is expected to further these conversations, balancing pastoral care with the theological and cultural complexities of the issue.

Vann’s rise to the archepiscopal seat is not only a personal milestone but a historic moment for the Church in Wales and the broader Anglican Communion. As the leader of the Welsh church, she oversees six dioceses and represents a province known for its willingness to engage with modern societal changes while rooted in Anglican tradition.

“I’m not somebody to be out there all the time,” Vann reiterated, underscoring her preference for leading by example rather than through public activism. Yet her very presence as an openly gay woman in one of the highest clerical offices in the UK speaks volumes, offering a powerful symbol of change for both the church and its diverse congregations.

As she steps into her new role, Vann’s leadership will likely be closely watched, not only within Wales but across the Anglican Communion, as a marker of how faith communities can navigate the intersection of tradition, personal identity, and societal progress.