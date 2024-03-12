UK debates tightening Zimbabwe sanctions as China, Russia influence grows

LONDON – The United Kingdom’s (UK) House of Lords last week debated revising sanctions on Zimbabwe in light of the United States (US) tightening its own measures.

Lord Bellingham, a member of the House, expressed concern that the war in Ukraine and recent events in Gaza have diverted attention from the ongoing crisis in Zimbabwe.

He accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF party of human rights abuses and stifling opposition. Lord Bellingham argued for “tighter and wider smart sanctions” targeting specific individuals within the government and their associates.

Lord St John of Bletso raised concerns that existing sanctions haven’t deterred Mnangagwa and instead created an opening for China and Russia to exploit Zimbabwe’s mineral resources.

This highlights a growing concern about China’s dominance in Zimbabwe’s economy, particularly in the mining sector.

“My Lords, does the Minister agree that the existing sanctions in Zimbabwe have not curbed President Mnangagwa’s repressive regime and left a vacuum for the Chinese and the Russians, who are occupied in mining strategic minerals?

“Is it not time to convene an all-party parliamentary conference in Zimbabwe to help pave the way for the incumbent Government to be more inclusive and address the reduction of poverty for millions of long-suffering Zimbabweans?”

While the Zimbabwean government welcomes the removal of broader economic sanctions, some argue it hasn’t translated into a better life for ordinary citizens. With widespread poverty persisting, calls for a more inclusive government and poverty reduction remain.

The Minister of State, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, acknowledged concerns about human rights abuses and limitations on civil liberties in Zimbabwe.

He pointed to the UK’s existing sanctions targeting individuals responsible for human rights violations and stated that the UK continues to review its sanctions regime.

“My Lords, my noble friend is right. We have been deeply seized by and concerned about the targeting of civil liberties.

“We engaged with the Government on the PVO amendment Bill before the 2023 elections, and we have seen the so-called patriot Bill, which has limited freedom of expression.

“My noble friend will also be aware that the introduction of the global human rights sanctions regime in 2019 allows us to do exactly that: we can specifically target the people who commit egregious abuses of human rights rather than citizens or, indeed, a country,” Lord Ahmad said.