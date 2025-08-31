UK govt bans over 100 jobs from foreign recruitment

The United Kingdom Government has unveiled sweeping new restrictions on overseas recruitment, blocking more than 100 occupations from being filled by foreign workers in a bid to reduce net migration.

The Home Office announced the decision in a statement on X on Saturday, August 30, describing it as part of efforts to prioritise British workers and reshape the country’s visa system.

“Cutting net migration means getting the fundamentals right. More than 100 occupations are no longer eligible for overseas recruitment – opening up more jobs for British workers. A fairer, skills-focused system is now taking shape,” the statement read.

UK bans over 100 jobs from foreign recruitment to curb migration

The move is the latest immigration reform under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who came into office on July 5, 2024, after Labour’s landslide victory, replacing Conservative leader Rishi Sunak.

While ministers argue the changes will create opportunities for UK residents, critics have warned the restrictions could deepen labour shortages, particularly in sectors such as health and social care that have relied heavily on overseas staff.

The Home Office has yet to publish the full list of affected occupations.