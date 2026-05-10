UK politician Glenn Gibbins who said ‘Nigerians should be melted down to fill in pot holes’ wins election

A Reform UK candidate who previously made offensive social media comments about Nigerians and women has won a seat in local council elections in Sunderland.

Glenn Gibbins, the Reform UK candidate for Hylton Castle Ward, secured victory in this week’s council elections despite past online posts that later attracted criticism. Among the deleted comments attributed to Gibbins were remarks targeting Nigerians, including a post in which he reportedly wrote that they should be “melted down” to fill potholes.

The councillor also made controversial comments about women on television and female sports commentators. In one post, he described television presenters Mel and Sue as “the two funniest fat repulsive lesbian hosts ever.”

During a rugby match in 2021, he also reportedly criticised the presence of female commentators, writing: “Yet another woman commentator. It’s getting out of control.”

He added: “Wish they wud stick to cooking, sewing and homemaking.” The comments resurfaced following his election victory and prompted criticism online. Reform UK had not publicly commented on the controversy at the time of reporting.

The election also drew attention to another Reform UK candidate, Jay Cooper, who won a seat on Sefton Council representing Bootle West ward in Merseyside. Cooper has faced criticism over alleged social media posts in which he reportedly described the Holocaust as a “hoax” and shared conspiracy theories about the September 11 attacks in the United States.

According to reports, Cooper responded to an online discussion by writing: “I don’t agree with him murdering innocent people. But the Holocaust is a hoax.” He also allegedly claimed there were not six million Jewish people in Europe at the time, describing the Holocaust as “propaganda.”

Additional posts linked to Cooper reportedly included content questioning the official account of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The controversies surrounding both councillors have intensified scrutiny of candidates elected under the Reform UK banner following the local elections.