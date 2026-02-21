UK Rapper Pokes Police With A D!ss After Escaping Prison Twice In A Week

A young man who escaped prison twice in the United Kingdom in a week has released a video to mock the police.

Daniel Boakye, also known as Dsavv (OFB), is a 21-year-old British rapper who was arrested for his involvement in a gang robbery that held victims at gunpoint to get their passcodes before making away with 100,000 British Pounds Sterling in cryptocurrency.

The young entertainer was serving a 6-year and 5-month sentence but fled from the Lewisham Hospital in south-east London on Sunday, February 15, 2026, after being rushed there for medical attention.

The prison officers thought they were saving Daniel’s life by rushing to the hospital, but he had a plan that was ready for execution. Daniel was caught a few hours after his escape and was returned to serve his sentence.

He escaped the West Middlesex University Hospital 5 days before his second escape.

The British police have launched a manhunt for his arrest and subsequent deportation to Ghana, the country of his parents’ origin. Mr. Boakye’s actions have raised a lot of concerns about the security in the prisons because people expected much from them, but unfortunately, humans are bound to make mistakes.

British Drill rapper Dsavv (OFB), also known as Daniel Boakye who escaped from prison for the second time in one week has released a music snippet taunting police officials.



The 21-year old reportedly escaped from the Lewisham Hospital in south-east London on Sunday, after… pic.twitter.com/MzV2FUIMbj — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) February 19, 2026

The first one could be described as a mistake, but the second one looks like negligence, or someone conspired with the prisoner for reasons known to them alone.

In the entertainment industry, when people release songs that are aimed at a certain artist instead of entertaining the fans, it is termed as a “diss,” and that is what Daniel Boakye just did.

He has dropped a diss track for UK police after escaping for the second time by faking a sickness.