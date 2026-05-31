UK returnee kidnapped and killed in Nigeria



A 44-year-old UK returnee, Samson Onotakaroma Agidotan, who was kidnapped and killed in Delta State, Nigeria, has been laid to rest.







A UK-based friend of the deceased, Omoike Erewele, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Friday, May 29, 2026 said he wasn’t aware of the tragic incident until Samson’s wife contacted him on Thursday.







According to him, Samson’s wife said he had returned to Nigeria to meet his family when he was kidnapped on January 24, 2026.



His lifeless body was discovered in a bush on February 17.



Samson was laid to rest in his hometown, Okpanam on May 22.





Omoike described Samson as a humble, kind, peaceful and hardworking man.



“Life is truly unpredictable. Yesterday around 9pm while driving from Peterborough to London on the M25, I received a strange phone call from a woman asking if I knew someone named Samson,” he wrote.





“I told her I knew different people with that name and that I was driving, so she could call me back later. But from her voice, I could already sense that something was terribly wrong.



“She later sent me a picture, and to my greatest shock, it was my very close friend here in the UK from Sapele.





“I immediately confirmed that I knew him very well. I had even tried calling him some days ago, but his UK number was switched off, which was unusual.



“Then she sent me his obituary. I was completely speechless. She explained that she was his wife and that she got my number from a phone he had previously gifted to their daughter.





“She told me he travelled to Nigeria and was kidnapped. Days later, his lifeless body was discovered in the bush in Asaba.



“What a painful world we live in. A good man gone just like that.



“This has deeply shaken me because he was honestly one of the best people I met in the UK, humble, kind, peaceful, hardworking, and full of life. It is heartbreaking to know that his wife and daughter are now left behind with this pain.





“May his soul rest in perfect peace. May God comfort and strengthen his family. And may we all value life and the people around us, because tomorrow is never promised.



Comr Omoike.”



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