UK sending autonomous mine-hunters to the Strait of Hormuz

The United Kingdom is sending autonomous mine-hunting equipment and “cutting edge” anti-drone systems to the Strait of Hormuz, the British Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday.

“The UK is playing a leading role to secure the Strait of Hormuz, and we are demonstrating that today with new cutting-edge kit to protect our interests and secure the strait,” said John Healy, secretary of state for defense, according to the statement.

The UK said over the weekend that the Royal Navy’s HMS Dragon would deploy to the Middle East to support mine clearance efforts in the busy waterway. The UK and France have together led efforts to muster an international mission to better secure shipping lanes in the strait.