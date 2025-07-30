UK to recognize Palestinian state by September 

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the United Kingdom will recognize the State of Palestine by September unless Israel takes significant steps to end what he described as the “appalling situation” in Gaza.

Speaking after an emergency cabinet meeting in London, Starmer stated: “We will recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process, at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution.” He confirmed that unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire and demonstrates a commitment to sustainable peace, the UK will support Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The prime minister’s announcement follows growing public outrage over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, with Starmer noting that the British public is “revolted” by images of people starving in the region.

Israel’s foreign ministry swiftly rejected the announcement, calling it a “reward for Hamas” and claiming it would undermine efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Starmer is facing mounting pressure from within his Labour Party to take a firmer stance on the conflict, a call that has intensified since French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize a Palestinian state in September, making it the first G7 nation to do so.

France welcomed the UK’s position, with its Foreign Minister saying the UK had “joined the momentum created by France” toward recognition.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney also backed the UK’s intent, though he emphasized that Palestinian statehood should not be conditional and called for sanctions against Israel if the violence continues.

Starmer explained that the decision is driven by the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the diminishing prospects for a two-state solution. “This announcement is aimed at changing conditions on the ground—ensuring aid gets through and restoring hope for peace,” he said.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy echoed the prime minister’s remarks at the United Nations, urging Israel to end its military campaign in Gaza and warning that the window for a two-state solution is rapidly closing.

“There is no contradiction between supporting Israel’s security and supporting Palestinian statehood,” Lammy told the UN.

While Spain, Ireland, and Norway recognized the State of Palestine last year, most other European nations have yet to follow suit. The UK’s statement marks a major shift in the political landscape surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with global implications for peace negotiations in the Middle East.