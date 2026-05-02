UK unveils “Skyhammer” anti-drone missile for Middle East deployment



The UK has successfully tested its new “Skyhammer” interceptor, designed specifically to take down low-cost attack drones.





Developed for “affordable mass” warfare, the system offers a range of ~30 km and is built to counter threats like Shahed-type drones without relying on expensive missiles.





The Ministry of Defence confirmed initial deployment will begin this month, with systems expected to protect bases and allied assets in the Middle East.





This marks a clear shift: modern air defense is no longer about the most advanced weapon — but the most scalable one.