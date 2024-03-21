“UKA HAS COME TO STAY…govt’s attempt to stop UKA is an exercise in futility”- MAKEBI ZULU

“UKA HAS COME TO STAY,” MAKEBI ZULU
…government’s attempt to stop UKA is an exercise in futility…
Smart Eagles lsk. Thur. Mar 21, 2024
The United Kwacha Alliance will see the light of day whether the government likes it or not , Renowned lawyer, Makebi Zulu, has charged.
Speaking on 5 FMs burning issue program in Lusaka this morning, Zulu stated that the United Party for Ntional Development and President Hakainde Hichilema have failed to govern the nation of Zambia and their failures have resulted in untold suffering and misery for the Zambian people who now have to look for an alternative come 2026 to salvage the pathetic situation that Zambia finds itsself in .
He defined UKA as the coming together of different political parties to speak with one voice ,to save the people of Zambia from the dominance of the UPND which hasn’t lived upto its promises causing a lot of anxiety and discontentment across the nation .
” They promised that mealie meal would be at K50, it is now at K400. They said Fuel would be at K12 per litre. Today, it is at 26. They said fertiliser would be at K250, and today is at over a thousand kwacha,” Zulu said.
He said the failure of the government to register UKA a month after the process to have it registered by its stakeholders had been done as evidence of a government that is not interested in doing the right thing .
” When Miles Sampa held an illegal meeting, which he later called a PF convention, they were in the office late in the night to process his paperwork . Yet it’s been more than a month since UKA logged in the paperwork, and nothing has been done about it,” said Zulu.
Zulu, however, emphasised that UKA being a collision of political parties did not need to be registered to function. He gave an example of the UPND alliance, which was not registered anywhere to operate, yet the alliance functioned during the 2021 elections. He said it was in the same way that the UPND alliance had functioned that UKA would also function.
“Government is misguided if it thinks UKA must be registered to function. It is fooling itsself if it thinks by not registering UKA , then it prevents the different political parties that are legitimately registered from coming together with UKA as the Umbrella body and decide which candidtes to feild during elections.
Meanwhile , Zulu has stated that UKA hasn’t come into existence with the sole purpose of fielding former President His Excellency Dr. Edgar Lungu as Candidate for 2026 elections as is being alleged by a certain section of society.
He said the UPND administration was so terrified of ECL such that if he says anything at 10 in the morning, by 12 , the Chief government Spokesperson would hold a media briefing to attack what the former President says . He said the government was so terrified of President Lungu and that in such a way, he is the best person to provide checks and balances on behalf of the Zambian people.
Zulu said it is unfortunate that government’s only preoccupation is to kill the opposition in the nation so that they don’t have competition in 2026 but that the people of Zambia will not allow that to happen .
Nobody is trying to stop a bunch of useless has beens with no plans to better the lives of Zambians.
Trying to play the sympathy card ati government is trying to stop us just shows how shamelessly manipulative and totally lacking in ideas to sort out the challenges the country is experiencing this gang is.
Kikikikiki….word!
Yes,it’s your chance to rule.Don’t be frightened of political competition. Your task is to show everybody that you can look after Zambia and it’s citizens beyond the Kafue River, period!!
Political miscalculation. Just like Chiluba – Lungu has lost opportunity to be respected as Father of the Nation. Sad for him he lost his pension too.
“Sad for him he lost his pension too.”
This has made my day!
Mr Lawyer, UKA is not just an alliance you are saying it is to be registered as a Political Party. This is coming from yourselves. Now a political Party to registered there should be President, his vice and other executive members which am sure is currently your headache…who is the President? So don’t blame the law enforcement wing. I recall UPND alliance had President HH. So come out get to the drawing board if it’s Nawakwi as President and Sakwiba as running mate tell us or is it ECL if it is him forget about registration because the case of Miles and ECL is in the locker and keys are lost.
“…the case of Miles and ECL is in the locker and keys are lost.”
You forgot to add that there is no spare key. kikiki!!
Have you guys given up on PF and the fight with Sampa and team?
Has your loyalty and commitment quickly faded as to incline to a new grouping?
If you truely own PF I think you should be voicing your ability to take it back and not abandon it and its members so ruthlessly. What does this actually mean? You can not be loyal to two political parties at the same time.
When you’re a lawyer and then you fail to defeat just a simple banker who took over pf of Edgar lungu your cousen, all what you dream about is the other camp chasing you behind like a ghost wanting to grab your useless uka party from your brother Edgar lungu again, am sure you have now believed that miles sampa is not a man to underate because your degree in law will be degraded to a grade seven certificate, UKA is a brought in dead organisation and so the upnd will not spend sleepless nights thinking about the party who’s leader has got no life at all
Just as the name suggests, the idiots are in deep sleep. They are just a bunch of lazy sleeping brother Johnnies and STUPID IDIOTS.
UKWA is all about Mr. Edgar Lungu. Take away Mr. Lungu and there is no UKWA. You can appoint a figurehead to warm the seat for Mr. Lungu, but come 2026, Mr. Lungu will be the UKWA presidential candidate.
Even this Makebi is a well known Lungu loyalist and won’t accept anyone else as UKWA presidential candidate. These people love to play hide and seek but they are forgetting that that is how they lost PF to Mr. Sampa.
This guy was milking big money from PF as Lungu held it’s horn. Being a lawyer of that corrupt regime, and getting monies left, right and centre, covering the footprints of all crooks in PF. Mile sampan sacked him, if he doesn’t get another cheap source of illegal money, he will end up like Davies Mwila.