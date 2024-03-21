“UKA HAS COME TO STAY…govt’s attempt to stop UKA is an exercise in futility”- MAKEBI ZULU

“UKA HAS COME TO STAY,” MAKEBI ZULU

…government’s attempt to stop UKA is an exercise in futility…

Smart Eagles lsk. Thur. Mar 21, 2024

The United Kwacha Alliance will see the light of day whether the government likes it or not , Renowned lawyer, Makebi Zulu, has charged.

Speaking on 5 FMs burning issue program in Lusaka this morning, Zulu stated that the United Party for Ntional Development and President Hakainde Hichilema have failed to govern the nation of Zambia and their failures have resulted in untold suffering and misery for the Zambian people who now have to look for an alternative come 2026 to salvage the pathetic situation that Zambia finds itsself in .

He defined UKA as the coming together of different political parties to speak with one voice ,to save the people of Zambia from the dominance of the UPND which hasn’t lived upto its promises causing a lot of anxiety and discontentment across the nation .

” They promised that mealie meal would be at K50, it is now at K400. They said Fuel would be at K12 per litre. Today, it is at 26. They said fertiliser would be at K250, and today is at over a thousand kwacha,” Zulu said.

He said the failure of the government to register UKA a month after the process to have it registered by its stakeholders had been done as evidence of a government that is not interested in doing the right thing .

” When Miles Sampa held an illegal meeting, which he later called a PF convention, they were in the office late in the night to process his paperwork . Yet it’s been more than a month since UKA logged in the paperwork, and nothing has been done about it,” said Zulu.

Zulu, however, emphasised that UKA being a collision of political parties did not need to be registered to function. He gave an example of the UPND alliance, which was not registered anywhere to operate, yet the alliance functioned during the 2021 elections. He said it was in the same way that the UPND alliance had functioned that UKA would also function.

“Government is misguided if it thinks UKA must be registered to function. It is fooling itsself if it thinks by not registering UKA , then it prevents the different political parties that are legitimately registered from coming together with UKA as the Umbrella body and decide which candidtes to feild during elections.

Meanwhile , Zulu has stated that UKA hasn’t come into existence with the sole purpose of fielding former President His Excellency Dr. Edgar Lungu as Candidate for 2026 elections as is being alleged by a certain section of society.

He said the UPND administration was so terrified of ECL such that if he says anything at 10 in the morning, by 12 , the Chief government Spokesperson would hold a media briefing to attack what the former President says . He said the government was so terrified of President Lungu and that in such a way, he is the best person to provide checks and balances on behalf of the Zambian people.

Zulu said it is unfortunate that government’s only preoccupation is to kill the opposition in the nation so that they don’t have competition in 2026 but that the people of Zambia will not allow that to happen .