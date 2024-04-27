UN criticises Burkina Faso’s BBC ban

The UN Human Rights Office has said it is “concerned” about authorities in Burkina Faso suspending broadcasts from the BBC and Voice of America.

As we mentioned earlier, the Burkinabè media regulator banned the platforms for a fortnight after they both covered a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report that accused the Burkina Faso army of massacring civilians.

UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Marta Hurtado said in a statement: “Restrictions on media freedom and civic space must stop immediately. Freedom of expression including the right of access to information is crucial in any society, and even more so in the context of the transition in Burkina Faso.”