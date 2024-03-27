UKA IS UNSTOPPABLE

….it has garnered overwhelming support from the Zambian people – STEVE CHUNGU

LUANSHYA… Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Former Government Chief Whip in the Patriotic Front (PF) regime Hon. Steve Chungu has declared that the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is unstoppable.

The Patriotic Front has united with Citizens First, Christian Democratic Party, Forum for Development and Democracy, Golden Party of Zambia, National Democratic Congress, New Heritage Party and United Liberal Party to form UKA.

Mr. Chungu has noted that UKA has garnered overwhelming interest from the Zambian people.

He said Zambians are searching for new hope after being betrayed by the UPND regime with a string of unfulfilled promises.

“When I say UKA is unstoppable it is because the alliance has drawn interest from the Zambian public. Not only talking about the political parties that have joined the alliance but even the Zambian people are excited about the alliance. The Zambian people are trying to look at a new hope. The hope that they believed in has fatigued, they have lost hope, they feel betrayed, the feel cheated because the hope that they thought they were going to realise in the 2021 vote giving to the UPND has not realised their dreams or their expectations going by the so many promises that were made at that time which the UPND has failed to fulfill,” Mr. Chungu said from Luanshya.

“So the Zambian people are looking out to see who next can come on board and get them out of these problems affecting them. If you remember a few weeks ago even the President (Hakainde Hichilema) was lamenting that Zambians were suffering. We are able to feel the suffering of the people, we have all been affected by the challenges the Zambian people are grappling with economically, socially,” he continued. “The Zambian people have shown a lot of interest in the birth of the UKA that is why I say it is unstoppable. If you come up with a political platform and people show interest then you are on the right track. That is what I mean,” Mr. Chungu charged.

He argued that the delay to register UKA won’t have an impact on its popularity

“I expected UKA registration to face hurdles just by looking at the Miles Sampa saga. When the Zambian people accept to ride on a certain platform, it will go. It cannot be stopped. It can be stopped by way of registering but it won’t be stopped in the minds of the people. The minds of the people have already settled on the UKA. Even if it is not registered today the Zambian people are going to still look at alternatives but using the UKA platform and they will still vote. You can’t restrict a vote. No one holds someone’s vote, people move with a decisive mind,” Mr. Chungu said.

“People decide as the economy progresses in the negative or positive. People make decisions depending on services being denied to them. When you look at our hospitals today, there are no medical drugs. The Zambian people are just requesting basic needs like availability of medicines, good governance, human rights, freedom of expression and freedom of assembly,” he concluded.