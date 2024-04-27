Canada imposes sanctions on Iran’s Minister of Defence

Canada is taking action against Iran’s defense minister by putting new restrictions on them, because Iran attacked Israel and now Canada is responding.

The penalties impact two organizations and two military leaders. They happen a week after Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Canada would focus on more Iranians.

Iran’s Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani and top military leaders have been put on sanctions along with the US and the UK.

The punishments come after Iran fired missiles and drones at Israel on April 13, which was its first direct attack on the country.

Israel is believed to be responsible for an airstrike on Iran’s embassy in Syria.

The sanctions prevent certain people and groups from coming to Canada or doing business with Canadians.

“Iran is causing a lot of worry with its actions, and it could make the situation in the region even more dangerous,” Joly said in a statement.

Joly’s department says that Iran’s military group called the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was behind the attack on Israel. The Conservatives have asked Ottawa many times to label the group as a terrorist organization.

A part of the IRGC is already on the list, and Liberals are thinking about putting the whole organization on the list.

However, they have always said that if they do this, it will impact a lot of people who have no option but to join the organization, even in non-fighting jobs.