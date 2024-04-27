Trudeau refuses to address TikTok’s future in the United States

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won’t talk about what will happen to TikTok in the United States, but his government will still make sure Canadians stay safe.

The US Senate approved a law that would make TikTok’s parent company, based in Beijing, sell the app within a year or it would be banned in America.

The ban was included in a big aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Trudeau says that the safety and privacy of Canadians are the most important things when it comes to TikTok.

Last September, the government wanted to make sure TikTok is safe for everyone, so they checked it. They decided that TikTok cannot be used on government devices.

Western governments are worried that the app could give important information to the Chinese government or be used to spread false information.

The law in China lets the government in Beijing tell companies to give them information to help them learn.