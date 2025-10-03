UKA PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SELECTION PROCESS COLLAPSES



By Chamuka Shalubala



National Democratic Congress-NDC- faction President Saboi Imboela has disclosed that the process of selecting a presidential candidate for the United Kwacha Alliance-UKA- ahead of the 2026 general elections has collapsed and is no longer under discussion.



Ms. Imboela, who is a member of the alliance, disclosed that internal talks have stalled, effectively ending efforts to agree on a unified candidate for the 2026 general election.





She has further advised political parties within the Tonse alliance to, foster mutual respect if their group is to endure.





Ms. Imboela in an interview with Phoenix News notes that many political coalitions in the country, collapse due to ego and superiority complexes among member parties.



PHOENIX NEWS