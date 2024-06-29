UKA rally success exposes fear that has gripped UPND ahead of 2026 – Ng’uni

By Rhoda Nthara (The Mast)

FORMER deputy finance minister Newton Ng’uni says current fuzzy and hazy economic policies have to achieve the grand scheme of handing control of Zambia to foreign interests.

He says Zambia Development Agency director general Albert Halwampa has no clue of Zambia needs and that his lack of capacity is simply legendary.

Ng’uni also argues that the success of the Citizens First Party rally in Kitwe to which UKA (United Kwacha Alliance) members were invited “exposes the fear that has gripped our current leadership ahead of the 2026 elections”.

“Zambians you surprise me! I am surprised that most Zambians are surprised that ZDA and the Zambian government want to ridiculously give six million hectares of land to a Vietnamese on equally ridiculous conditions. But why are we surprised? Haven’t we just given back KCM (Konkola Copper Mines) to Vedanta and Mopani Copper Mines to Delta without much thought? Haven’t we just given up rights in Kansanshi Mine? Didn’t our ZCCM-IH Board just abandon the quest to recover millions of dollars literally stolen by FQM (First Quantum Minerals) to develop their (since abandoned) Panama asset while begging the IMF (International Monetary Fund) to lend us a lesser amount? Etc. Aren’t we doing this at the time when copper price and that of other strategic minerals are going through the roof?” wrote Ng’uni on his Facebook wall. “Zambians let us accept that: (1) our current fuzzy and hazy economic policies have to achieve the grand scheme of handing the control of this country to foreign interests. (2) The current political governance procedures are aimed on exacting vengeance on those political opponents who were involved in oppressing current leaders when they were in opposition. The success of the Citizens First Party rally in Kitwe to which UKA members were invited exposes the fear that has gripped our current leadership ahead of the 2026 elections. DG of ZDA has no clue of Zambia needs. His lack of capacity is simply legendary. Remember the announcement he made not long ago about the billions of dollars that had come into Zambia without providing any evidence!”