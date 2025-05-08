UKA WOES DEEPEN: SABOI EXPELS SAKWIBA SIKOTA

UKA WOES DEEPEN: SABOI EXPELS SAKI

The internal rift within United Kwacha Alliance has taken another dramatic twist as recently expelled National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Saboi Imboela has announced expulsion of coalition chairperson Sakwiba Sikota.

The latest escalation in what has been a series of infighting follows Mr Sikota’s decision to expel Ms Imboela for alleged misconduct.

But during a briefing on Thursday to announce her position, Ms Imboela said “not only have I expelled grandpa Saki, I’ve also retired him in national interest.”

She also scorned Mr Sikota for eying the Republican Presidential seat when he “only has four members in his party.”

“The problem we have is everyone wants to be president, even those with four members,” she said.

Ms Imboela has since appointed Robert Chansa, leader of the Revamped for Development Change party as the Alliance Chairperson.

CREDIT: THOMAS NGALA/ZDM