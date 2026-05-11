Ukraine accused of funding terrorists in Africa

Mali has made explosive allegations accusing Ukraine of being linked to the training and support of armed groups operating across parts of Africa, claims that are intensifying geopolitical tensions and raising concerns about foreign interference on the continent.

The accusations have sparked debate over the role of external powers in Ukraine accused of funding terrorists in AfricaAfrican conflicts, with analysts warning that the controversy could trigger wider diplomatic fallout between African nations and foreign governments.

Authorities in Mali claim they uncovered evidence pointing to foreign-backed networks allegedly connected to militant activity in the region. The allegations have not been independently verified, and Ukraine has previously denied accusations of supporting terrorism or destabilisation efforts abroad.

The controversy comes at a time of growing security instability in parts of the Sahel, where armed insurgencies, coups and foreign military involvement continue to reshape regional politics.

Observers say the dispute could further deepen divisions between African governments and international powers as questions grow over foreign influence, military cooperation and proxy conflicts on African soil.