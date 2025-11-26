Ukraine ‘agrees to U.S peace deal’ to end war with Russia

Ukraine has reportedly agreed to the framework of a peace deal brokered by the U.S. in what could be a significant first step toward ending the almost four-year war with Russia.

Ukraine reportedly agreed to an amended peace deal during talks that U.S. officials held with a Ukrainian delegation in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 25.

A Russian delegation was also in the UAE capital, although it’s uncertain whether joint talks were held.

Reports of an agreement emerged when an unnamed U.S. official told ABC News that “minor details” still need to be resolved but that “the Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal.”

“There are some minor details to be sorted out, but they have agreed to a peace deal,” the U.S. official told the news outlet.

A Ukrainian official told Reuters that Ukraine supports the “essence” of a peace deal framework following talks in Geneva last weekend. The official, who was not named, added that the “most sensitive issues” of the framework would be discussed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump.

It’s uncertain whether Moscow will agree to any amended deal.

The Kremlin is yet to comment on the discussions taking place in Abu Dhabi, with Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov telling reporters “we still have nothing to say” and that the Kremlin was “monitoring media reports.”

“We understand that negotiations between the Americans and the Ukrainians are ongoing. We understand that some adjustments are being made to the text that was published; we understand that the text that we unofficially received earlier has already undergone changes, but at some point, the time will probably come when we will also establish contacts with the Americans and we will officially receive some information. For now, we have no new information.”