UKRAINE COUNTERS TRUMP’S PEACE PLAN – KUSHNER’S THE MIDDLEMAN NOW



Ukraine just submitted its detailed response to Trump’s 20-point peace proposal. Negotiator Rustem Umerov sent it to Jared Kushner after coordinating with UK, France, and Germany.





The document proposes amendments to make Trump’s plan “workable” and offers new approaches on the hardest issues: territorial control and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.



Zelensky’s reportedly under mounting U.S. pressure to accept terms everyone knows favor Russia.



Trump met with UK, France, Germany leaders this week and described negotiations as being conducted “in strong words.”





That’s diplomatic code for threats and ultimatums.



U.S. and Ukrainian military officials meet today for follow-up.



Here’s what’s actually happening: Trump’s original plan was crafted with Russia, and no meaningful European input.





Europe forced revisions. Now Ukraine’s submitting counterproposals knowing Trump doesn’t want counterproposals – he wants signature.



The fact that it’s going through Kushner tells you everything.



This isn’t oldschool State Department diplomacy. This is family business. Kushner brokered Abraham Accords, now he’s trusted to handle Ukraine’s territorial integrity.





What the “amendments” likely contain: Security guarantees Ukraine can actually enforce. International monitoring for any ceasefire.



Phased implementation tied to Russian withdrawal timelines. Language on territorial sovereignty that doesn’t explicitly cede land but creates mechanisms for “frozen conflict” resolution later.





Basically, Ukraine’s trying to turn Trump’s document into something that doesn’t end their statehood while giving Trump political cover in the process.



Today’s military meeting determines if there’s daylight between positions or if this collapses. Trump’s timeline demands resolution before his political capital burns. He’ll push hard.





Zelensky’s playing a losing hand. His only leverage is making Trump own the consequences of forcing an unfavorable peace.



Europe’s his insurance policy – if they hold firm on not accepting territorial concessions, Trump can’t fully isolate him.



Trump’s treating this as transactional, not strategic. And in transactions, the party with the gun usually wins the terms.



Source: Axios, Kyiv Independentq