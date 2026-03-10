Breaking News : Ukraine Deploys Counter-Drone Experts to Jordan to Help Protect U.S. Bases from UAV Threats





Ukraine has dispatched a team of specialists in counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) warfare to Jordan to assist in protecting United States military installations from drone threats, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.





In an interview published by The New York Times on March 9, Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine responded quickly after receiving a request for assistance and deployed experts experienced in countering drones. According to the Ukrainian president, the team departed on March 6, just one day after Ukraine received the request, and they are expected to arrive in the Middle East shortly.



The specialists are part of Ukraine’s rapidly developing counter-drone expertise, gained during the ongoing war with Russia where both sides have extensively used UAVs for reconnaissance and strike missions. Ukraine has been forced to innovate new and more cost-effective methods to intercept incoming drones, particularly Iranian-designed Shahed-type loitering munitions used by Russian forces.





Zelensky said the Ukrainian team will assist in strengthening defenses around U.S. bases in Jordan against similar drone threats. He also indicated that an additional team of Ukrainian experts could soon be deployed elsewhere in the Middle East to help regional partners improve their ability to intercept Iranian UAVs.





According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s experience has demonstrated that relying solely on high-end air defense systems such as the Patriot missile system can be extremely costly when dealing with large numbers of low-cost drones. Ukrainian specialists are expected to share techniques and systems designed to intercept UAVs more efficiently and at significantly lower cost.

The White House has declined to comment on whether the United States formally requested assistance from Ukraine for this mission.





Ukraine has developed significant operational experience in counter-drone warfare during the conflict with Russia, making its expertise increasingly valuable for countries facing growing UAV threats across the Middle East.



Source: The New York Times, Reuters, The Kyiv Independent.